The Blueness of a Wound
ENTER A DARK FAIRY TALE...
Haunted by a tragic event that led to the loss of her sister, Lana is a young woman who returns to the place of her nightmares to exact revenge.
That place is the Blue Mountains, which according to the stories of the Dreamtime is where the omnipotent Rainbow Serpeant lives. To get the answers she seeks Lana will have to venture deep into the dark valleys of the mountains where the killer lurks and forces from the beginning of time still hold dominion.
MAIN FEATURES:
A UNIQUE ART STYLE AND MUSIC BY LEGENDARY COMPOSER HIROKI KIKUTA
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE GAME AND ITS RELEASE GO TO:
|Published
|2 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Android, HTML5
|Author
|ZAPERART
|Genre
|Adventure
|Tags
|Atmospheric, Forest, Horror, Meaningful Choices, Mountains, Mystery, Point & Click, Singleplayer, Story Rich, watercolor
Comments
Amazing art, the music is very soothing and atmospheric. I can wait to see the rest of it!!
Thanks Ren-Fost! It means a lot. I am working on finishing it the next few months. It should be up on Steam any day now.
This is a beautiful and interesting game with an intriguing storyline and has a great soundtrack. I am looking forward to the full version of this game when it comes out. Good job developers!!!! :)
Thank you for reading my comment :).
Thank you for that! Will certainly do. Its great to see someone getting through the demo...